Is Trump taking US into a new Gulf War? | Inside Story

The U.S. President has long said he’d pull American troops out of what he called the ‘endless wars’ in the Middle East.

But there are fears Donald Trump may have just laid the groundwork for a new conflict.

He ordered the assassination of Qassem Soleimani who led an elite force in Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps.

A U.S. air strike near Baghdad airport on Friday killed Soleimani and also the deputy commander of an Iraqi paramilitary group, backed by Iran.

Now there are vows from armed groups to avenge the deaths and all Americans are being urged to leave Iraq immediately.

The Pentagon is sending an extra 3,000 troops to the Middle East in case of reprisal attacks.

Presenter:

Halla Mohieddeen.

Guests:

Hillary Mann Leverett, CEO of the political risk consultancy Stratega and a former U.S. diplomat.

Andreas Krieg, Assistant Professor in Defence Studies at King’s College London and co-author of “Surrogate Warfare: The Transformation of War in the Twenty-First Century”.

Adolfo Franco, Republican strategist and former Advisor to Senator John McCain.

