Is Vladimir Putin holding on to power? | Inside Story

Russia’s Parliament has overwhelmingly approved the nation’s new Prime Minister.

The former head of the federal tax service, Mikhail Mishustin will succeed Dmitry Medvedev.

He resigned along with the entire government on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin announced major consitutional changes.

The reforms could see Putin keep influence over policy, even after his final term as president ends in 2024.

So how will Putin retain his grip on power and what does this political transition mean for Russia?

Presenter: Richelle Carey

Guests

Viktor Olevich, lead expert at the Center for Actual Politics.

Amy Knight, expert on history of the Soviet Union and Russia.

Simon Saradzhyan, Director of the Russia Matters Project at the Harvard Kennedy School.

Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

#Aljazeeraenglish

#News

#Russia

#InsideStory