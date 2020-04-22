Isolated ultra-Orthodox Jews at epicentre of Jerusalem’s coronavirus outbreak

Jerusalem’s isolated ultra-Orthodox community is at the epicentre of the city’s coronavirus outbreak, but the traditional Jewish laws its population abides by means that the government’s confinement measures have had little effect so far. The Israeli police officers who try to enforce the rules are often verbally and physically assaulted. FRANCE 24 reports.

