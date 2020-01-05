-
Israel: 2 drown in elevator as floods hit Tel Aviv
Mandatory Credit: Israeli Fire Service
Two Israelis reportedly drowned in Tel Aviv on Saturday, after they were trapped in a flooded elevator during heavy rains.
Rescue crews had to use scuba gear to reach the pair, that were trapped in the elevator of a residential building in south Tel Aviv.
The 35 year old man was extracted from the elevator by firefighters with the 30 year old woman brought out soon after. Both were in critical condition, with the man rushed to hospital, however both eventually died after failed resuscitation attempts.
Heavy downpours hit the coastal city of Tel Aviv in the afternoon, causing flooding across the city and forcing road closures. Flooding was also reported in the Palestinian Gaza Strip with no reports of casualties.
Mandatory Credit: Israeli Fire Service
