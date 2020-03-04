Share
Israel adds travelers from five European countries to coronavirus quarantine list

2 hours ago

Israel on Wednesday ordered a two-week quarantine on people arriving from France, Germany, Spain, Austria and Switzerland over coronavirus fears, after imposing similar measures on Italy and several Asian states.

