Israel and South Korea use mobile phones to track coronavirus carriers
Governments globally are enacting strict measures to contain the coronavirus, raising questions about individual freedoms and privacy rights during a pandemic.
Israel has given its security agencies the power to track the mobile data of people suspected of having the virus.
The government will use the information to force them into quarantine and warn those who have come into contact with them.
South Korea has taken similar steps by using mobile phone and satellite technology to track potential carriers.
Allie Funk is a researcher for the watchdog Freedom House.
She says strict measures must be put in place to ensure people’s privacy is not at risk once the pandemic is over.
