Israel and Sudan aim to normalise relations at secret meeting in Uganda

In tonight’s edition:News of a secret meeting between Sudan and Israel as the two countries discuss normalising relations is met with dismay by Palestinians. And there is chaos in Lagos as a controversial motortaxi ban takes effect. Finally, teachers of an Ivorian thirteen year old who died last month trying to stow away on a plane that landed in Paris from Abidjan warn his classmates off taking similar risks.

