Israel and United Arab Emirates continue to normalize relations | DW News
The first ever commercial passenger flight from Israel to the United Arab Emirates has taken off from Tel Aviv airport bound for Abu Dhabi.
The historic flight comes after Israel and the UAE agreed to normalize relations in a deal brokered by the United States. The UAE is the THIRD Arab country to establish full diplomatic ties with Israel. For many residents, the deal means they can finally bring covert business – and personal relationships – into the open.
