Israel: Authorities enforce Passover lockdown to stem coronavirus spread

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Israeli police began enforcing a curfew and intercity travel ban during the first night of Passover on Tuesday, as seen in footage from Tel Aviv.

Masked police officers in the northern area of Tel Aviv were seen patrolling and stopping motorists on a road leading to the Tel Aviv-Haifa highway.

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a lockdown throughout the country during holiday, with residents told to stay at home between 6pm and 7am local time (15.00 and 4.00GMT) and banned from leaving the communities where they live until Friday morning

Confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been steadily increasing in the past two weeks in Israel, where they are approaching 10,000.

Video ID: 20200407-051

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200407-051

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly