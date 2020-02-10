Israel blocks Palestinian agricultural exports via Jordan

Israel has put a ban on Palestinian agricultural exports which are transferred through Jordan, cutting off the occupied West Bank’s only direct export route.

That is expected to cost the West Bank farmers millions of dollars in revenue.

Israel’s move is in response to Palestinians stopping the buying of Israeli beef in September.

Israel says the ban on goods through Jordan will only be lifted when Palestinians decide to resume buying its meat.

Al Jazeera’s Raheela Mahomed reports.

