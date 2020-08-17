Israel closes Gaza fishing zone over balloon bombs

Israel has closed the fishing zone off the coast of Gaza, saying that this is in response to makeshift firebombs, attached to balloons, being sent over the border from Gaza.

Fishermen in Gaza say they are being directly punished and many of them are now unable to make a living.

Al Jazeera’s Laura Burdon-Manley reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Palestine #GazaFishing #Israel