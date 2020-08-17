-
Israel closes Gaza fishing zone over balloon bombs
Israel has closed the fishing zone off the coast of Gaza, saying that this is in response to makeshift firebombs, attached to balloons, being sent over the border from Gaza.
Fishermen in Gaza say they are being directly punished and many of them are now unable to make a living.
Al Jazeera’s Laura Burdon-Manley reports.
