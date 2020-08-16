Israel: Demonstrators hold fresh anti-Netanyahu protest in Jerusalem

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Thousands of demonstrators gathered outside the residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Saturday in a fresh protest against his government.

Demonstrators were seen filling in the square waving Israeli flags and carrying signs and banners.

Protests against Netanyahu have been taking place across the country for months as a result of his corruption charges and what critics perceive as the government’s poor handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Video ID: 20200815-057

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200815-057

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly