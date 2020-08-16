-
Poland: Far-right nationalists march to commemorate Battle of Warsaw - 4 hours ago
-
USA: BLM counter-demonstrators met with paintball guns at “Patriot Prayer” Portland rally - 4 hours ago
-
Brazil: Christ the Redeemer reopens to visitor after coronavirus closure - 4 hours ago
-
France: Ariane 5 rocket takes-off carrying with space tug and two satellites - 4 hours ago
-
USA: Portland protesters clash with police at demonstration outside Sheriff”s office - 5 hours ago
-
USA: Hundreds rally in solidarity with Belarus protesters in Los Angeles - 5 hours ago
-
Israel: Police detain several anti-government protesters in Jerusalem - 5 hours ago
-
Belarus: Protesters armed with flowers and balloons back on the streets - 5 hours ago
-
Israel: Demonstrators hold fresh anti-Netanyahu protest in Jerusalem - 5 hours ago
-
Japanese oil tanker off Mauritius splits in two | DW News - 5 hours ago
Thousands of demonstrators gathered outside the residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Saturday in a fresh protest against his government.
Demonstrators were seen filling in the square waving Israeli flags and carrying signs and banners.
Protests against Netanyahu have been taking place across the country for months as a result of his corruption charges and what critics perceive as the government’s poor handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
