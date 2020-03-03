-
Israel election: Exit polls show Netanyahu holds edge over rival
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is claiming victory in Israel’s general election, although it appears he has fallen one or two seats short of a parliamentary majority.
Exit polls suggest Netanyahu’s Likud party and its right-wing allies have about half the 120 seats in the Knesset ahead of his main rival, Benny Gantz of the Blue and White alliance.
It will be the country’s third election in less than a year.
Al Jazeera’s Harry Fawcett reports from Tel Aviv.
