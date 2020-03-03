Israel election results: Netanyahu wins most votes, but stays short of majority | DW News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party on Monday emerged as the largest party in the country’s third parliamentary election in a less than a year, exit polls showed.

Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc is expected to win the most seats, but fall just short of a majority. Israelis are hoping that the country’s third election in less than a year will end months of political deadlock.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#IsraelElection