Israel election results: Netanyahu wins most votes, but stays short of majority | DW News

2 hours ago

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party on Monday emerged as the largest party in the country’s third parliamentary election in a less than a year, exit polls showed.
Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc is expected to win the most seats, but fall just short of a majority. Israelis are hoping that the country’s third election in less than a year will end months of political deadlock.
