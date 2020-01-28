Share
Israel Folau: Catalan Dragons spark shock after signing player who said ‘hell awaits’ gay people

56 mins ago

Israel Folau was sacked from the Australian national rugby union team last year over homophobic comments he made on social media. Now he’s sparked shock by signing for Catalan Dragons. …
