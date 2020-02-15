Israel: Golan Heights Druze march marks 38th anniv. of Open Strike against Israeli occupation

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Members of the Druze community in the occupied Golan Heights gathered in Ein al-Tina and Ein Shams on Friday to mark the 38th anniversary of 1982 National Open Strike against the Israeli occupation.

Clad in traditional garb and demonstrators marched through the villages of Majdal Shams and Safed heading towards the Syrian border.

Political activist, Wasef Khater, who was present on the rally said: “We declare our position in an open and clear manner regarding the US administration’s outlaw decisions to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and to annex the Golan and the Shebaa Farms to Israel.”

“The deal of the century was imposed on the Middle East. We tell Trump and his allies in the region that the Golan will remain Arab, Syrian”, he added.

The national strike was called on 14th of February 1982 for the first time lasting for six months and has been continuing to take place every year ever since.

