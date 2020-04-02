Israel health minister contracts COVID-19, Netanyahu re-enters quarantine

Israeli Health Minister Yaakov Litzman, a leading member of the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to re-enter precautionary quarantine, officials said on April 2. FRANCE 24’s Irris Makler tells us more.

