Israel: Hundreds call on Netanyahu to resign ahead of third election in less than a year

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Tel Aviv on Saturday to call on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign, two days before the county votes in the third election in 11 months.

“I hope with all my heart that in two days we will have a different government, a decent one, with decent prime minister Benny Gantz,” said Hanoch Saar, one of the protesters.

Monday election was triggered by Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival Benny Gantz’s failure to form a coalition.

Netanyahu is also facing charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust in connection with three separate cases and has the first court hearing scheduled on March 17.

Video ID: 20200301-008

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200301-008

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly