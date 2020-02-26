-
Israel: Isolation voting booths set up ahead of elections amid coronavirus outbreak
Mandatory credit: Israel central election committee
Special isolation tent voting booths have been set up for voters in the upcoming Israeli legislative election who are in quarantine due to the coronavirus.
Footage filmed on Wednesday shows one of the booths being set up in the town of Shoham, east of Tel Aviv.
According to reports around 15 special isolation tents are expected to be set up across the country to enable voting to take place, and Israel’s Central Elections Committee has issued a statement permitting asymptomatic people under quarantine to head to the polls as long as they wear masks and do not use public transport.
More than 260 Israelis from the Haifa area have been quarantined in the country after a close encounter with South Korean tourists who later tested positive for the coronavirus upon their return.
According to the latest reports by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), at least 81,000 people have been infected by the COVID-19 so far and over 2,700 people have died.
