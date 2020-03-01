Israel: Locals comment on unprecedented upcoming elections, the third in 11 months

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Tel Aviv residents shared their opinion on the upcoming elections on Sunday, a day before the country goes to elect their representatives for the third in 11 months.

With election slogans nearly unchanged and surveys projecting similar results, Israelis expressed their frustration with the current situation.

One Israeli citizen, Edgar, currently resides in Luxemburg but arrived to Israel for the second time in 11 months in order to vote.

“I came to try and make a difference” he said, adding “we need to give someone new a chance to do things differently.”

Some Israeli 18-year olds will vote for the third time in their lives. Tomer, an Israeli 18-year-old, said he hopes that this time it will be different. He remains optimistic and is in favour of a unity government. “I want to see a cooperation between the parties because at the moment according to the polls there is no other options,” he added.

Tomer is a part of an Israeli group who are calling on Israelis to go out and vote tomorrow. They held signs near Tel Aviv city hall contesting the fact the country goes to a third election.

Another voter, Miri, expressed pessimism following two failed election rounds. She said that “it hurts me a lot to see that we got to this situation because it costs so much money to a country.”

Israelis are heading to the polls for the third time in 11 months, two weeks before Netanyahu is scheduled to have his first court hearing in three corruption cases.

Video ID: 20200301-043

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200301-043

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly