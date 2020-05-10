-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Israel: Medics say “no more 26-hour” shifts in Tel Aviv protest
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
A group of medical professionals protested for better working conditions and against excessive work demands at Habima Square in Tel Aviv on Saturday.
“We are here to protest against an ongoing injustice which includes long shifts of 26 hours, during which a physician starts his workday at 8:00 in the morning and continues to treat patients until 10:00 in the morning the day after,” said Assaf, a medical intern.
“Our demand is to make the shifts shorter, to bring more physicians to work in hospitals and to allow physicians to do their job. A big part of being a physician is the desire to do this job without being tired, without being afraid of making mistakes that result from unbearable fatigue,” said Shiri, another medical intern.
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has significantly increased the pressure on healthcare workers.
According to local media sources, around 3,000 people attended the demonstration.
Video ID: 20200510-003
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200510-003
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly