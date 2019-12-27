-
Israel: Netanyahu calls for right-wing to unite after he wins Likud leadership fight
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it was “time to unite in order for the Likud and the right-wing to win the upcoming Knesset elections,” in Kfar Truman on Friday, after he emerged victorious in his party’s leadership contest.
Netanyahu dubbed his win “a great victory,” after he received 72.5 percent of the vote, against 27.5 percent for his opponent, former Interior minister Gideon Sa’ar.
The prime minister, who was charged with bribery, breach of trust and fraud in three separate cases in November, is set to lead his party into the third Israeli general election within a year in March 2020.
