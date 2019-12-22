Israel: Netanyahu calls ICC probe on war crimes in Palestinian territories “absurd”

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) decision to probe war crimes in Palestinian territories is “absurd,” during a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on Sunday.

“The first absurdity is that the prosecutor’s decision completely contradicts the founding principle of the court itself. The ICC was established after the horrors of World War II, mainly the horrors that were inflicted on our people,” said Netanyahu, before adding that the court “took a Palestinian claim, who do not have a state, and accused the only democracy in the Middle East, which operates in accordance with the highest legal standards of Western democracies.”

“The fact that Jews are living in their land into a war crime is an absurdity of unimaginable proportions,” he added.

The Israeli PM also thanked US President Donald Trump’s administration for “struggling against these distortions, this injustice and this mendacity on a daily basis.”

On Friday, chief prosecutor of the ICC Fatou Bensouda announced that she will launch a full investigation into alleged war crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories in a move highly welcomed by the Palestinian leadership.

