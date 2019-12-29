-
Israel: Netanyahu “condemns” knife attack at rabbi”s home in NY state
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the knife attack that took place at a rabbi’s home during Hanukkah celebration, in the New York suburb of Monsey on Saturday night. The statement was made during a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, on Sunday.
“Israel strongly condemns the latest surge of anti-Semitism and the brutal attack in the middle of the Hanukkah holiday at the rabbi’s house in Monsey, New York,” said Netanyahu. “We send our wishes of recovery to the wounded. We will co-operate in every way with the local authorities to help eradicate this phenomenon. We offer this help to every country.”
Five were taken to hospital, of which two are believed to be in a critical condition, following the mass stabbing.
The attacker fled the scene wearing a headscarf, but was later taken into custody. Reports suggest he was wielding a machete.
The stabbing took place just before 10pm local time on Saturday (03:00 GMT Sunday) at a rabbi’s home being used as a synagogue.
