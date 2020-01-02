-
Israel: “Netanyahu knows he”s guilty” – Gantz on PM”s immunity request
Blue and White opposition party leader Benny Gantz accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of avoiding the justice system, while speaking to the press in Ramat Gan on Wednesday. The remarks came after Netanyahu announced he will request immunity from corruption charges.
Gantz also accused the Prime Minister of not caring about the country’s future and being only interested in his own fate, adding “Netanyahu knows he’s guilty.”
The Prime Minister was indicted in November on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. If his request for immunity is approved by the Knesset House Committee, it will need to pass a vote by the Knesset plenum.
However, the initial deliberation is expected to be delayed for several months since a House Committee has not been appointed following April’s general election. The courts are reportedly not permitted to take on the indictment against Netanyahu until the committee has reached a decision.
