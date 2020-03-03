Share
0 0 0 0

Israel: Netanyahu rallies with supporters after early results show election victory

6 hours ago

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Israel: Netanyahu leads in early vote count; still might fall short of parliament majority

* TO FOLLOW*

Video ID: 20200303-012

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200303-012
Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly

Leave a Comment