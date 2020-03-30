Israel: Netanyahu self-quarantines after aide tests positive for coronavirus

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu entered voluntary self-quarantine on Monday after one of his staff members tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“Although the medical tests I took are still ongoing, I decided to go into voluntary self-quarantine in order to set an example to others,” announced the Israeli prime minister who joked his hair and makeup looked bad since he had to do both himself.

Netanyahu also announced further restrictions on social gatherings to help curb the spread of the virus which has claimed 16 lives so far in Israel.

“There will be no meeting of more than two people, who are not from the same family,” he said.

If Netanyahu tests positive for the virus, his entire staff and Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz who had a meeting with the Israeli prime minister on Saturday have to be put under quarantine.

