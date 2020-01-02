Israel: Netanyahu to seek parliamentary immunity

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asked Parliament to grant him immunity from prosecution in three corruption cases, as he faces yet another general election in March.

To succeed, he needs the majority of members in the Knesset to support him.

Requesting immunity is likely to delay any potential trial by several months, as Al Jazeera’s Imran Khan reports from West Jerusalem.

