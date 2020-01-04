Israel: Paddleboarders race through Tel Aviv’s flooded streets

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

As record rainfall hit Tel Aviv on Saturday, footage filmed by a tourist from a window shows two people lying on surfboards and navigating the flooded street.

In two hours, 71 mm (almost three inches) of rain fell over the city, flooding streets and submerging cars, with water reaching as high as rooftops in some cases.

According to media reports, a woman was taken to the hospital after being found in a pool of water with suspected hypothermia.

