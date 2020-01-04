-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Israel: Paddleboarders race through Tel Aviv’s flooded streets
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
As record rainfall hit Tel Aviv on Saturday, footage filmed by a tourist from a window shows two people lying on surfboards and navigating the flooded street.
In two hours, 71 mm (almost three inches) of rain fell over the city, flooding streets and submerging cars, with water reaching as high as rooftops in some cases.
According to media reports, a woman was taken to the hospital after being found in a pool of water with suspected hypothermia.
Video ID: 20200104-016
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200104-016
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly