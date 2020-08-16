-
Israel: Police detain several anti-government protesters in Jerusalem
Scuffles occurred between police and protesters rallying outside the residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Saturday.
Several protesters could be seen being arrested by the police, which was as they attempted to leave the main protest and try and form a procession, according to local reports. The police deemed the gathering to be illegal. One protester was carried out by police. Police later released a statement and said some arrests had been made as some protesters were not wearing face masks, put in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Thousands of demonstrators were seen filling in the square waving Israeli flags and carrying signs and banners.
Protests against Netanyahu have been taking place across the country for months as a result of his corruption charges and what critics perceive as the government’s poor handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Several protesters also gathered to oppose the new peace deal between Israel and the UAE.
The Israel-UAE treaty establishes diplomatic ties between the two countries, and has triggered severe backlash in parts of the Arab world and Iran.
