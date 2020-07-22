Israel: Police use water cannons on anti-government protesters

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Police used water cannons on anti-government protesters, arresting several as clashes broke out during demonstrations against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, outside his official residence in Jerusalem on Tuesday

The protesters accused the government of poor handling of the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic and called for Netanyahu’s resignation, as the PM is currently standing trial on corruption charges.

“I’ve been protesting here since March, together with my 13-year-old daughter, as we understood something is happening, that there is a real danger to democracy in Israel. Since then we’ve been going from protest to protest, with only one goal – to save the country for ourselves and for the next generation,” said Kouki, a protester

Netanyahu currently faces corruption charges and three indictments for bribery, fraud, and breach of trust and several protests in Tel Aviv and elsewhere have highlighted public disapproval for his government’s management of the coronavirus pandemic.

Candidate for Israeli-Arab Hadash party Ofer Cassif spoke out his support in the protest against the policies of Netanyahu, saying, “I came here because this is my duty, I would expect all members of the Knesset, with no reference to one’s ideas and believes from the right, from the left, to come here and to express support and to express love for those magnificent citizens those wonderful people.”

Video ID: 20200722-003

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200722-003

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly