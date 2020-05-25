-
Hong Kong: Thousands defy lockdown orders to protest China’s security law | DW News - 11 hours ago
-
UK PM Boris Johnson backs top aide after lockdown revelations - 11 hours ago
-
Netanyahu on trial: Israel’s first sitting prime minister to face criminal charges - 12 hours ago
-
Lockdown in Russia: Moscow continues with strict health measures as infections still on the rise - 12 hours ago
-
Financing a recovery: EU ‘frugal four’ at odds with Brussels over €500 billion rescue - 12 hours ago
-
Lockdown backlash: Protest show growing frustration against restrictions in Germany - 12 hours ago
-
Spain’s phased reopening: PM praises ‘formidable’ response as two-speed de-escalation begins - 12 hours ago
-
US beaches, parks full on Memorial Day weekend despite pandemic - 12 hours ago
-
Cemeteries overflow in Aden as COVID-19 deaths spike in Yemen - 13 hours ago
-
Macron government faces tough talks on French hospital revamp in wake of Covid-19 - 13 hours ago
Israel: Pro and anti Netanyahu protesters descend on Jerusalem as trial kicks off
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Supporters and detractors of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rallied in Jerusalem on Sunday, as the prime minister’s trial for corruption kicked off.
Netanyahu supporters were seen gathering in front of the Jerusalem District Court, waving Israeli flags and holding banners.
“Unfortunately the left didn’t manage to take down Netanyahu at the elections, so they try through other ways, undemocratic ways that we don’t use in democratic countries,” Netanyahu supporter Daniella said.
“Something in this process is wrong and filthy, and this is why we are here to hug Netanyahu and with the help of God he will be found innocent,” said Ofir Katz, a member of the Knesset from the Likud party.
Anti-Netanyahu protesters gathered in front of the prime minister’s residence in Balfour Street.
“We are now in a dictatorship, not a democracy. And for the sake of our children and grandchildren we won’t let it go further,” anti-Netanyahu protester Zehavit said. “We are the majority and we are the sovereign and we will make sure he will not continue to act as prime minister.”
Netanyahu was indicted on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in November.
The trial was initially planned to begin on March 17 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The hearing takes place a week after Netanyahu was sworn in as the leader of a new unity government, inaugurated after more than a year of political deadlock in the country.
Video ID: 20200524-042
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200524-042
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly