Israel: Pro and anti Netanyahu protesters descend on Jerusalem as trial kicks off

Supporters and detractors of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rallied in Jerusalem on Sunday, as the prime minister’s trial for corruption kicked off.

Netanyahu supporters were seen gathering in front of the Jerusalem District Court, waving Israeli flags and holding banners.

“Unfortunately the left didn’t manage to take down Netanyahu at the elections, so they try through other ways, undemocratic ways that we don’t use in democratic countries,” Netanyahu supporter Daniella said.

“Something in this process is wrong and filthy, and this is why we are here to hug Netanyahu and with the help of God he will be found innocent,” said Ofir Katz, a member of the Knesset from the Likud party.

Anti-Netanyahu protesters gathered in front of the prime minister’s residence in Balfour Street.

“We are now in a dictatorship, not a democracy. And for the sake of our children and grandchildren we won’t let it go further,” anti-Netanyahu protester Zehavit said. “We are the majority and we are the sovereign and we will make sure he will not continue to act as prime minister.”

Netanyahu was indicted on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in November.

The trial was initially planned to begin on March 17 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The hearing takes place a week after Netanyahu was sworn in as the leader of a new unity government, inaugurated after more than a year of political deadlock in the country.

