Israel: Rocket from Gaza damages playground in Sderot
Mandatory credit: Israel Police
A rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a playground in the Israeli town of Sderot on Monday.
Footage shows a police officer inspecting what appears to be the impact site of the rocket, surrounded by signs of damage from the blast.
Nobody was injured in the blast, according to reports.
On Monday, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group claimed responsibility for the latest round of rockets fired toward Israel.
Video ID: 20200224-036
