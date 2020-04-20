Israel: Rooftop footage of thousands occupying Tel Aviv square in anti-govt. demo

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Thousands of protesters took to Rabin Square in Tel Aviv this Sunday in the most recent demonstration of the “Black Flag” protest movement against prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The footage taken from top of the city hall shows thousands of protesters occupying the square, with participants observing social distancing practices including standing at least a metre apart. Others reportedly joined in via video conferencing apps. Protesters could also be seen waving flags and banners.

The protesters criticised the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis, and allege that Netanyahu is trying to use the pandemic to strengthen his power and escape trial.

The prime minister has been accused of accepting gifts from businessmen in exchange for favourable press coverage. Netanyahu himself denies the charges and says they were part of a political ‘witch-hunt’ to remove him from power.

Netanyahu is currently in talks with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz to form a unity coalition government.

