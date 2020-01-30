Israel shores up West Bank and Gaza troops, protests turn violent after Trump’s peace plan

The Israeli army announced an increased presence in the West Bank and near Gaza Wednesday evening, as US President Donald Trump’s controversial peace plan sparked outrage among Palestinians.

