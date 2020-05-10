-
Israel: Social-distancing protesters back on Rabin square in anti-govt. rally
Hundreds descended on Tel Aviv’s iconic Rabin Square on Saturday to protest a ruling by the Israeli High Court of Justice which indicated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fit to form a coalition government despite legal charges brought against him.
The demonstrators called for “a quality government,” protesting against corruption before the formation of a new government later in the week amid negotiations between Netanyahu and his ex-rival Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz.
“We came here today to remind people that it doesn’t matter whether Bibi [Netanyahu] is in the government or he isn’t. The fact is that the democracy here is only for Jews, and there are many people who don’t enjoy this democracy,” a protester remarked.
The prime minister has been accused of accepting gifts from businessmen in exchange for favourable press coverage. Netanyahu denies the charges and says they were part of a political ‘witch-hunt’ to remove him from power.
