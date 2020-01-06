-
Israel: Solidarity rally after anti-Semitism attacks in US
Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Jewish Agency for Israel’s headquarters in downtown Jerusalem on Sunday.
The demonstration coincided with protesters in Manhattan and Brooklyn calling for ‘No hate, no fear,” in response to the recent anti-Semitic crimes, including the knife attack at a rabbi’s home over Christmas.
Protesters brought along homemade and engaged in traditional dancing.
One protester, Dr Elan Ezrahi, an author and academic, said, “it’s time to go out to the streets and make sure that no more hatred, no more fear is going to be felt anywhere in the world – in America or in other parts of the world as well.”
Former Labour party leader and now Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog also spoke at the rally.
