Israel: Supporters of Netanyahu”s Likud party celebrate narrow election victory
Supporters of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party celebrated his victory in the country’s third election in a year despite early results showed he fell short of securing the majority in parliament. They joined a rally in Tel Aviv on Monday.
Eitan Lasry, who served as a consultant in the offices of Prime Ministers Ariel Sharon and Benjamin Netanyahu said most of Israelis ‘want to see an experienced and respectful leader leading this country.’
“Very happy, delighted. I’m worried for the future of my children, the future of my country and I think it’s in the best hands now,” said a Netanyahu supporter.
With 90 percent of votes counted, the results suggest Netanyahu‘s Likud party won 36 seats and a total of 59 for his right-wing bloc, putting the prime minister narrowly ahead of main rival Benny Gantz with 31 seats and 55 for his Blue and White alliance.
