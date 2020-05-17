-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Israel swears in new gov’t as Netanyahu pledges annexation push
Israel’s Parliament has sworn in a new government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former rival Benny Gantz, ending the longest political crisis in the country’s history.
The new government was set to confront serious crises in its first weeks, including the economic devastation wrought by the coronavirus and a looming battle over Israel’s possible annexation of large parts of the occupied West Bank.
Addressing the Parliament before the vote, Netanyahu said his incoming government should apply Israeli sovereignty over Jewish settlements, which are illegal under international law.
Al Jazeera’s Harry Fawcett has more from West Jerusalem.
