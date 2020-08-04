-
Sea turtles find protection from Senegal fishermen - about 1 hour ago
-
Covid-19: Some German children back in school as case numbers rise - about 1 hour ago
-
Israel / Syria: Tensions continue to escalate on border - about 1 hour ago
-
TikTok: China accuses US of “outright bullying” after ban threat - about 1 hour ago
-
SpaceX touch down: crew dragon capsule splashes down - 2 hours ago
-
Germany: Shots exchanged during attempted bank robbery in Berlin - 2 hours ago
-
Micronesia: Three sailors rescued from remote island thanks to “SOS” message on beach - 2 hours ago
-
Spain: Former King Juan Carlos I reportedly leaving counrty amid corruption scandal - 3 hours ago
-
Duterte reimposes coronavirus lockdown as he criticises doctors - 3 hours ago
-
US Presidential Election: Who will be Joe Biden’s running mate? - 3 hours ago
Israel / Syria: Tensions continue to escalate on border
Israel launched air strikes on military targets in southern Syria late Monday. The army said it was retaliating after an attempt to lay explosives in the Golan Heights, occupied by Israel since 1967.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en