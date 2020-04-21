Israel: Tel Aviv residents react to Netanyahu-Gantz unity government deal

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Tel Aviv residents expressed mixed feeling after Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz agreed on the formation of a national emergency government, on Tuesday.

Many praised the decision as the best option and expressed hope that a united government will lead the country out of the coronavirus crisis.

“I’m happy there will not be a fourth election, I’m happy we will have some stability in this difficult time. It doesn’t matter if one supports Netanyahu or not, it’s good to have some stability and that we can go forward after corona,” said resident Roni, who voted for Gantz.

Others expressed their dissatisfaction, saying the move was made to allow Netanyahu to avoid facing trial.

“The government that was formed together with the prime minister who’s indicted for bribery and other crimes is a disgrace, I never thought this could be happening in Israel”, said another citizen.

A protest that drew thousands took place in Tel Aviv on Sunday, to criticise the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis, and allege that Netanyahu is trying to use the pandemic to strengthen his power and escape trial.

Netanyahu is accused of accepting gifts from businessmen in exchange for favourable press coverage.

The Israeli prime minister denies the charges and says they were part of a political ‘witch-hunt’ to remove him from power. He has insisted he will not resign.

