Israel: Thousands protest Netanyahu in Tel Aviv while observing COVID-19 social distancing

At least 2,000 people took to Rabin Square in Tel Aviv on Sunday evening to protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and what they dubbed his ‘anti-democratic’ measures amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Footage shows protesters wearing face masks and holding banners while following social distancing guidelines.

“We are fighting for everything essential to the future of this country and our children – the Israeli democracy,” Yair Lapid, Chairman of the Yesh Atid party, said while addressing protesters from the stage.

He added that the government is dealing with the crisis with “sloppiness.”

Netanyahu has been under intense criticism for allegedly trying to use the pandemic to strengthen his power and escape trial.

The prime minister has been accused of accepting gifts from businessmen in exchange for favourable press coverage. Netanyahu himself denies the charges and says they were part of a political ‘witch-hunt’ to remove him from power.

Netanyahu is currently in talks with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz to form a unity coalition government.

