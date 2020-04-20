-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Israel: Thousands protest Netanyahu in Tel Aviv while observing COVID-19 social distancing
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
At least 2,000 people took to Rabin Square in Tel Aviv on Sunday evening to protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and what they dubbed his ‘anti-democratic’ measures amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Footage shows protesters wearing face masks and holding banners while following social distancing guidelines.
“We are fighting for everything essential to the future of this country and our children – the Israeli democracy,” Yair Lapid, Chairman of the Yesh Atid party, said while addressing protesters from the stage.
He added that the government is dealing with the crisis with “sloppiness.”
Netanyahu has been under intense criticism for allegedly trying to use the pandemic to strengthen his power and escape trial.
The prime minister has been accused of accepting gifts from businessmen in exchange for favourable press coverage. Netanyahu himself denies the charges and says they were part of a political ‘witch-hunt’ to remove him from power.
Netanyahu is currently in talks with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz to form a unity coalition government.
Video ID: 20200419-041
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200419-041
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly