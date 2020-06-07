Israel: Thousands rally against West Bank annexation plan

Thousands of Israelis have been protesting in Tel Aviv against the government’s plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

The annexation plan would see about 30 percent of Palestinian land in the West Bank become part of Israel from early July.

Al Jazeera’s Victoria Gatenby reports.

