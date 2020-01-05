Israel: Trump “worthy of appreciation” over Iran – Netanyahu

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory credit: Israeli GPO

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump approved he approved an airstrike that killed top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani. He made the remarks at a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on Sunday.

“President Trump is worthy of all appreciation for acting decisively, with strength and swiftly, and I want to emphasise again that Israel stands completely by the United States in its battle for security, peace and self-defence,” said Netanyahu.

He added that “Soleimani caused the death of many American citizens and many other innocent people over the past few decades.”

Soleimani was killed in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport in the early hours of Friday morning, alongside Jamal Jafaar Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi, the leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

Video ID: 20200105-012

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200105-012

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly