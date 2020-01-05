-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Israel: Trump “worthy of appreciation” over Iran – Netanyahu
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Mandatory credit: Israeli GPO
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump approved he approved an airstrike that killed top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani. He made the remarks at a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on Sunday.
“President Trump is worthy of all appreciation for acting decisively, with strength and swiftly, and I want to emphasise again that Israel stands completely by the United States in its battle for security, peace and self-defence,” said Netanyahu.
He added that “Soleimani caused the death of many American citizens and many other innocent people over the past few decades.”
Soleimani was killed in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport in the early hours of Friday morning, alongside Jamal Jafaar Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi, the leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).
Video ID: 20200105-012
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200105-012
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly