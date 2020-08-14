Israel, UAE announce normalisation of relations with US help

It is an agreement that is being called a betrayal to the Palestinian cause.

The UAE’s government struck a deal with Israel to normalise relations.

US President Donald Trump helped broker it.

As part of the agreement, Israel will suspend, but not scrap, plans to annex Palestinian territory.

Al Jazeera’s Alan Fisher reports from Washington, DC.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Israel #UAE