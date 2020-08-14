Israel-UAE deal: Two nations strike historic accord to normalise relations

Israel and the United Arab Emirates reached a historic peace deal on Thursday that will lead to a full normalisation of diplomatic relations between the two Middle Eastern nations in an agreement that US President Donald Trump helped broker. France 24 Robert Parsons tells us more.

