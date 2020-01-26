Israel will allow its citizens to visit Saudi Arabia

Israel has announced that it signed a directive officially allowing Israeli citizens to visit Saudi Arabia for religious or business trips. Saudi Arabia does not have diplomatic relations with Israel and does not allow Israeli passport holders to visit except for Muslim pilgrimage.

The announcement comes just days before United States President Donald Trump said he would release his much-touted Middle East peace plan.

Al Jazeera’s Harry Fawcett has more from West Jerusalem.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Saudi #Israel