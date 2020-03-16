Israel: Workers disinfect parliament ahead of scaled-down swearing-in ceremony

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory credit: Knesset

Anti-coronavirus measures including disinfection were taken on Sunday, in preparation for the inauguration ceremony of Israel’s 23rd parliament or Knesset in central Jerusalem that will occur on Monday.

Footage and stills show workers in protective gear spraying disinfectant on various surfaces inside the parliament building.

According to the official website of the Knesset, the swearing-in ceremony will be held in a limited format due to the coronavirus pandemic and country’s ban on all indoor gatherings of over 10 people.

The 120 parliament officials will be sworn in 40 rounds of three lawmakers each to comply with restrictions.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, Knesset speaker Yuli Edelstein and the Knesset’s secretary will be present at the ceremony with press and guests not invited this year, a statement from the Knesset said.

Video ID: 20200316-014

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200316-014

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly