Israeli army spokesman denies Israel Defence Forces’ involvement in Soleimani killing

“The IDF had no role. This was an American-executed operation. Separate from that, I will say that Qassem Soleimani was a murderer, a terrorist, with blood on his hands”: Israeli army spokesman LT. Colonel Jonathan Conricus denies the Israel Defense Forces’ involvement in the killing of top Iranian general.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en