Israeli blockade hinders Gaza waste management

For years, an informal recycling industry inside Gaza has accounted for at least some of the huge amount of plastic waste generated by the stripâ€™s more than two million residents.

But in recent years, due to both the Israeli blockade and a lack of proper waste management, it has been in decline.

Environmental experts say the consequences could be long-term and damaging.

Al Jazeera’s Harry Fawcett reports.

