Israeli blockade hinders Gaza waste management

2 hours ago

For years, an informal recycling industry inside Gaza has accounted for at least some of the huge amount of plastic waste generated by the stripâ€™s more than two million residents.
But in recent years, due to both the Israeli blockade and a lack of proper waste management, it has been in decline.
Environmental experts say the consequences could be long-term and damaging.
Al Jazeera’s Harry Fawcett reports.

